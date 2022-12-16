Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan reports 153,602 new coronavirus cases

4 Comments
TOKYO

Japan on Friday reported 153,602 new coronavirus cases, down 14,889 from Thursday. Tokyo reported 16,273 new cases, down 1,414 from Thursday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 30, up seven from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 491, up 30 from Thursday.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 259.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
Huge numbers in a well-vaccinated country,

Lock it down and get it right.

report runs 15mins late.

may I know source you copy paste these info everyday and making us "well informed"?

© Japan Today or did you count these deaths by yourself?

Japan Today is basically Kyodo reposts. They do not count the deaths themselves. They do usually not write articles.

Lock it down and get it right.

You have agreed before that not using lockdowns is actually better for the public health, why now contradict yourself and recommend something you believe is worse than focusing on protecting the vulnerable population?

https://japantoday.com/category/features/kuchikomi/more-kids-showing-signs-of-premature-aging#comment-3257354

