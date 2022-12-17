Japan reports 158,383 new coronavirus cases

Japan on Saturday reported 158,383 new coronavirus cases, up 4,781 from Friday. Tokyo reported 17,020 new cases, up 747 from Friday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 33, up three from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 482, down nine from Friday.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 264.© Japan Today
Sanjinosebleed
When???
Roy Sophveason
Today.
Eastmann
source?
Roy Sophveason
For Tokyo: the Tokyo Metropolitan Government
https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/
For Japan: the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare
https://corona.go.jp/en/dashboard/
(Websites are lagging slightly, news outlets probably get the an update bulletin.)