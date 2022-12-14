Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan reports 168,491 new coronavirus cases

2 Comments
TOKYO

Japan on Thursday reported 168,491 new coronavirus cases, down 22,116 from Wednesday. Tokyo reported 17,687 new cases, down 1,125 from Wednesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 23, up one from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 461, up 13 from Wednesday.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 277.

2 Comments
Sad to see the daily deaths so high.

Mask up, vax up,

