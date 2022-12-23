Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan reports 173,336 new coronavirus cases

3 Comments
TOKYO

Japan on Friday reported 173,336 new coronavirus cases, down 11,039 from Thursday. Tokyo reported 17,332 new cases, down 1,488 from Thursday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 44, up two from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 536, down nine from Thursday.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 315.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
RIP

3 ( +5 / -2 )

Glad Japan has a high vaccination rate.

getting the bivalent booster shot is the one of the most important things people can do to protect themselves against Covid.

Dr Peter Hotez, co-director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s hospital and dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/dec/23/covid-cases-death-rate-risk-peter-hotez

2 ( +3 / -1 )

getting the bivalent booster shot is the one of the most important things people can do to protect themselves against Covid.

I did. There was a huge line at Minato City vaccination center. Got there at 10am, but was told to come back at 3pm.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

264 were jabbed,update.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Finally..the message is getting across about getting a booster, even if all it does is keep you out of danger.

@Raw Beer is happy to keep up his diet of Sunshine (I work in an office and its the Winter) and Vitamin D supplements and ultra healthy fresh food as the current vastly inflated prices.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

