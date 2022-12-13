Japan reports 175,961 new coronavirus cases

Japan on Tuesday reported 175,961 new coronavirus cases, up 113,625 from Monday. Tokyo reported 19,800 new cases, up 12,756 from Monday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 19, up four from Monday. The nationwide figure was 431, up 22 from Monday.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 214.© Japan Today
5 Comments
Login to comment
TokyoOldMan
The Spread is on the increase, possibly partly due to the Colder Winter weather, and possibly due to the influx of Foreigners who are reluctant to wear face masks in confined areas - as of course those don't work... do they ? Anyway, just deal with it. In the UK Strep-A infections amongst Kids makes more news these days than COVID...
Good
Direct result of the Covid 19. That's all we really have proof of.
Zoroto
RIP
Newgirlintown
Ecky thump that’s a lot of cases.
Zizi
These rampant figures are nothing to do with foreigners. Japan had ridiculously high rates before any foreigners were allowed in.
This is all on the Japanese, I'm afraid.