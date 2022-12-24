Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan reports 177,622 new coronavirus cases

5 Comments
TOKYO

Japan on Saturday reported 177,622 new coronavirus cases, up 4,286 from Friday. Tokyo reported 18,731 new cases, up 1,399 from Friday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 43, down one from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 530, down six from Friday.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 339.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

RIP

-4 ( +2 / -6 )

Ministry of Health report shows Omicron is less harmful to over 80s than seasonal flu. For under 60s it’s literally zero. Time to downgrade to flu and drop the silly plastic divides and masks.

-5 ( +1 / -6 )

Ministry of health report shows that denying the scientific fact that Omicron is the deadliest variant of Covid for all age groups to date is a serious mental health condition.!. The report further states that anti masks , anti vax, and anti mitigation statements are completely false and lead directly to more infections and unnecessary deaths.!.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Another 339 unvaccinated people found out the hard way that they should have been vaccinated.!. Mask up , vax up and follow the 3 C’s people .!. If because of your own ignorance, you’re not eligible for the safe and effective vaccines provided free by the jgov , contact your embassy at once .!. If need be , catch a flight to Australia where they will vaccinate anyone regardless of nationality or lack of education.!.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

@Steven McCarthy the shining example of mass exaggeration and hysteria followed by the melodramatic!

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

@Steven McCarthy the shining example of mass exaggeration and hysteria followed by the melodramatic!

Not a patch on others. Try those getting hysterical over vaccines, masks and plastic dividers.

Bring a mop and some disinfectant for the floor.

Open a window.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Omicron is less harmful to over 80s than seasonal flu. For under 60s 

The obvious problem with your statement is that it omits the fact that the flu doesn't cause 200k cases and 300 plus deaths per day. Nor there are 500 on breathing machines because of the flu.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

