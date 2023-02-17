Japan reports 18,606 new coronavirus cases

Japan on Friday reported 18,606 new coronavirus cases, down 2,741 from Thursday. Tokyo reported 1,272 new cases, down 202 from Thursday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms nationwide was 232, down 22 from Thursday, health officials said. The number in Tokyo was 16, unchanged from Thursday.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 141.
Hakman
This thing is no longer worth the obsessive attention it's getting, or the measures taken against it (masks, plastic dividers, etc.) that are nothing but dystopian and hardly effective.
It's more or less over, Japan. Move on. Start living like normal human beings already.
And don't even wait till March 13th.
Oh, and any time now, the media can stop with its obsessive daily case-count scoreboards. Time to let it go and concentrate on reporting real news.
Maybe Japan Today can take the lead in that regard?
tora
Currently traveling outside of Japan and I can tell you the rest of the world has moved on. Not one foreigner (even the cabin crew) wore masks on the plane, and no announcements regarding Covid were made at all. So good to see! So good to feel "normal" again.
Come on Japan, let it go already.
Elvis is here
Wow! That's double-standards. Didn't Hackman; just say in another thread that (quote) "A person is who he or she is -- not what he or she does."
March 13th is coming fast. What's the rush? You can take your mask off anytime.
Elvis is here
That's funny. I take the pandemic in my stride. It's clear many people aren't. Their posts are a cry for help!
InYourEye
Unfortunately it hasn't. In Bangkok on business and masks everywhere.
InYourEye
Going down .!. .!. .!. .!.