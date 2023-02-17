Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan reports 18,606 new coronavirus cases

3 Comments
TOKYO

Japan on Friday reported 18,606 new coronavirus cases, down 2,741 from Thursday. Tokyo reported 1,272 new cases, down 202 from Thursday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms nationwide was 232, down 22 from Thursday, health officials said. The number in Tokyo was 16, unchanged from Thursday.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 141.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Want to Own a Car in Japan?

Auto Loans by Suruga Bank do not require permanent residency to apply. Let us support getting your first car loan here in Japan.

Learn More

3 Comments
Login to comment

This thing is no longer worth the obsessive attention it's getting, or the measures taken against it (masks, plastic dividers, etc.) that are nothing but dystopian and hardly effective.

It's more or less over, Japan. Move on. Start living like normal human beings already.

And don't even wait till March 13th.

Oh, and any time now, the media can stop with its obsessive daily case-count scoreboards. Time to let it go and concentrate on reporting real news.

Maybe Japan Today can take the lead in that regard?

2 ( +5 / -3 )

Currently traveling outside of Japan and I can tell you the rest of the world has moved on. Not one foreigner (even the cabin crew) wore masks on the plane, and no announcements regarding Covid were made at all. So good to see! So good to feel "normal" again.

Come on Japan, let it go already.

1 ( +4 / -3 )

Start living like normal human beings already.

Wow! That's double-standards. Didn't Hackman; just say in another thread that (quote) "A person is who he or she is -- not what he or she does."

March 13th is coming fast. What's the rush? You can take your mask off anytime.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

So good to see! So good to feel "normal" again.

That's funny. I take the pandemic in my stride. It's clear many people aren't. Their posts are a cry for help!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Currently traveling outside of Japan and I can tell you the rest of the world has moved on. 

Unfortunately it hasn't. In Bangkok on business and masks everywhere.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Going down .!. .!. .!. .!.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Ghosted: Non-confrontational Dating Culture in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog

Adachi Museum of Art

GaijinPot Travel

An Introduction to Japanese Herbs

Savvy Tokyo

Fun Ways to Introduce Your Little One to Hiragana

Savvy Tokyo

5 Shrines in Japan to Grant Your Wishes

GaijinPot Blog

New Positions for February: Are The Best Teaching Jobs Outside of Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Gessho-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Retrospectives

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: “Valentines 2023”

Savvy Tokyo

Acting in Japan: Where to Start

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 13-19

Savvy Tokyo