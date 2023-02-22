Japan reports 18,654 new coronavirus cases

Japan on Wednesday reported 18,654 new coronavirus cases, down 548 from Tuesday. Tokyo reported 1,195 new cases, down 256 from Tuesday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms nationwide was 212, down 14 from Tuesday, health officials said.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 114.© Japan Today
Kaowaiinekochanknaw
I have seen many more people ditch the masks on trains, in bars and restaurants.
Yet cases are coming down.
Hmmmm.
Righteous
My gym still requires masks. Hopefully we can make them optional soon when numbers approach zero.
Patrick
Yes! The ski slopes are crowded again and the apres is back in Hakuba again! For those concerned, I've had no stinkeye going maskless on many JR shinkansen train trips the last three weeks. Enjoy what's left of winter!
finally rich
I've been driving all by myself for the whole week with all windows rolled up while masked up.
I feel like a dork but there is nothing I can do (cold sore)
wallace
No more masks from March 8.
wtfjapan
I've been driving all by myself for the whole week with all windows rolled up while masked up.
I haven't done that the entire pandemic, when im in a crowd, go into a building with other people wear one.
otherwise I go maskless.
Its really simple really, if you think youre going to be within 2m of people or in an enclosed area, then wear a mask otherwise theres no need.
If someone else is wearing a mask in their car or wherever, its their decision, don't let it hurt your feelings after all its only a piece of cloth.