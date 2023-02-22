Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan reports 18,654 new coronavirus cases

6 Comments
TOKYO

Japan on Wednesday reported 18,654 new coronavirus cases, down 548 from Tuesday. Tokyo reported 1,195 new cases, down 256 from Tuesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms nationwide was 212, down 14 from Tuesday, health officials said.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 114.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

6 Comments
Login to comment

I have seen many more people ditch the masks on trains, in bars and restaurants.

Yet cases are coming down.

Hmmmm.

-1 ( +5 / -6 )

My gym still requires masks. Hopefully we can make them optional soon when numbers approach zero.

2 ( +5 / -3 )

Yes! The ski slopes are crowded again and the apres is back in Hakuba again! For those concerned, I've had no stinkeye going maskless on many JR shinkansen train trips the last three weeks. Enjoy what's left of winter!

3 ( +6 / -3 )

I've been driving all by myself for the whole week with all windows rolled up while masked up.

I feel like a dork but there is nothing I can do (cold sore)

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

No more masks from March 8.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

I've been driving all by myself for the whole week with all windows rolled up while masked up.

I haven't done that the entire pandemic, when im in a crowd, go into a building with other people wear one.

otherwise I go maskless.

Its really simple really, if you think youre going to be within 2m of people or in an enclosed area, then wear a mask otherwise theres no need.

If someone else is wearing a mask in their car or wherever, its their decision, don't let it hurt your feelings after all its only a piece of cloth.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

5 Popular Neighborhoods to Visit in Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

Taikodani Inari Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

New Positions for February: Are The Best Teaching Jobs Outside of Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Superfoods: Shichimi

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog

An Introduction to Japanese Herbs

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

GaijinPot Blog

Ghosted: Non-confrontational Dating Culture in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Gessho-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

5 Regional Ramen You Should Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 20-26

Savvy Tokyo

Adachi Museum of Art

GaijinPot Travel