Japan reports 184,375 new coronavirus cases

Japan on Thursday reported 184,375 new coronavirus cases, down 16,371 from Wednesday. Tokyo reported 18,820 new cases, down 2,366 from Wednesday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 42, down two from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 545, up 15 from Wednesday.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 339.© Japan Today
+1 here. Second time I've caught it this year. But I'm not gonna bother isolating this time.