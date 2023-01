Japan on Thursday reported 185,472 new coronavirus cases, down 13,401 from Wednesday. Tokyo reported 13,427 new cases, down 3,345 from Wednesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 49, down five from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 697, up 32 from Wednesday.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was a record high 489.

© Japan Today