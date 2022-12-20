Japan reports 185,694 new coronavirus cases

Japan on Tuesday reported 185,694 new coronavirus cases, up 114,773 from Monday. Tokyo reported 20,513 new cases, up 12,564 from Monday, and surpassing 20,000 for the first time since Aug 25.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 37, up five from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 493, up 17 from Monday.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 231.© Japan Today
8 Comments
Login to comment
Newgirlintown
Golly gosh!
tamanegi
What? But the numbers had been falling? What's the governments policy to curb the virus? Where's Koike?
iraira
No, as has been pointed out to you numerous times by numerous people here, the numbers of cases and deaths have NOT been falling. Over the past week both cases and deaths are both up 22% compared to 2 weeks ago. (https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/weekly-trends/#weekly_table)
Elvis is here
People are clearly not following preventive measures properly. To review:mask up in closed spaces
2, get your nth booster
When out on the razz, keep it down, unless 2 meters from other people.Wash your hands after.
All quite simple really. If I forgot something let me know.
Algernon LaCroix
All those masks and jabs are doing a fine job at curbing the spread.
Elvis is here
That's the rub. People ARE'NT masked or jab. You can see the hole in your logic, can't you?
Lindsay
75,000 on Monday and almost triple two days later.
Counting these cases daily is such a waste of time and money.
Good
The more daily cases, the sooner we achieve herd immunity!