Japan reports 185,694 new coronavirus cases

Japan on Tuesday reported 185,694 new coronavirus cases, up 114,773 from Monday. Tokyo reported 20,513 new cases, up 12,564 from Monday, and surpassing 20,000 for the first time since Aug 25.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 37, up five from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 493, up 17 from Monday.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 231.

