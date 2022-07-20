Japan reports 186,229 coronavirus cases; Tokyo has record high 31,878

Japan reported 186,229 new coronavirus cases on Thursday as the the numbers continued to surge nationwide.
Tokyo reported a record 31,878 new coronavirus cases, the metropolitan government said, topping 30,000 for the first time amid the nation's seventh wave of infections linked this time to the spread of the BA.5 Omicron subvariant.
The number exceeded the city's previous record of 21,562 logged on Feb 2. The metropolitan government has been reporting a daily tally of over 10,000 since July 12.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 15, down three from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 189, up 13 from Wednesday.
Speaking at a press conference, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno called for the "need to watch the impact on the medical system with maximum caution," while ruling out the possibility of imposing movement restrictions.
Health minister Shigeyuki Goto said the surge in cases "could increase the number of patients with severe symptoms and affect the health care system as it may cause group infections in facilities with many high-risk people such as hospitals and nursing homes."
As Japan enters the summer vacation season, fears are growing among the tourism and restaurant industries that a new wave of infections may further harm businesses already scarred by previous waves.
Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Osaka (22,047), Aichi (13,326), Fukuoka (10,752), Kanagawa (9,230), Hyogo (8,169), Chiba (7,555), Okinawa (5,250), Shizuoka (4,734), Kumamoto (4,240), Hokkaido (3,965), Kyoto (3,626), Kagoshima (2,603), Hiroshima (2,344), Mie (2,279), Miyagi (2,205), Miyazaki (2,182), Gifu (2,029), Oita (1,999), Gunma (1,952), Saitama (1,823), Okayama (1,821), Tochigi (1,805), Niigata (1,710), Ishikawa (1,628), Nara (1,624), Nagasaki (1,615), Saga (1,594), Nagano (1,591), Aomori (1,577), Toyama (1,442), Yamaguchi (1,424), Ibaraki (1,419), Wakayama (1,384), Shiga (1,311), Ehime (1,263), Fukushima (1,232), Kagawa (1,164), Yamanashi (1,028), Shimane (1,021), Iwate (975), Akita (805), Kochi (778), Fukui (746), Tokushima (739), Yamagata (736) and Tottori (573).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 47.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
41 Comments
Login to comment
Reckless
My ghosh!
Rocket Lees
What I don't understand is why the city is suddenly testing enough people for the numbers to be high. During the first two years of the pandemic, it was unusual for Tokyo to test more than 10,000 a day. What changed?
Zoroto
There are PCR testing sites all over the place.
Zia and Esteban
It's very strange isn't it.
Numbers don't look good. I hope everyone stays safe!
didou
Antigenic tests are used now, not only pcr.
Zoroto
Stay the course, stay the course. Don't flinch.
Algernon LaCroix
According to the CDC, the new BS5 variant has nano-scale arms that enable the virus to climb out through the sides of masks, and little reptilian demon wings so it can fly through the air and infect anything it comes in contact with. That's the official explanation of why it spreads so fast among highly masked populations such as Japan's.
Rocket Lees
Thanks, @Zoroto and @didou, for clarifying it for me.
Kaowaiinekochanknaw
So the highly masked population isn't affecting the spread?
People may be getting other respiratory issues and heatstroke which can be worse than C19 for most of us and children.
So please be careful when deciding to wear a mask in heat or for long duration and think twice if it's necessary for your kids:
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-022-15409-x
Zoroto
Especially now that there won't be any handouts coming from the government.
Monty
There are PCR testing sites all over the place
That is exactly the point.
It is not really the cases that increased, it is the tests that increased.
I got 4x tested within the last few weeks, and many of my coworkers too because almost every week we have a positive person here at the company.
The last 2 days we got absolutely no tests, but since a few weeks my company sends everyone immediately to test, as soon as we got in close contact. It is very easy and fast to get tested these days.
The situation of amount of cases was probably same already during the last 2 years, but nobody could clearly understand that, because the amount of daily conducted tests were very low.
Monty
And additional, even assymptomatic people are getting tested.
Me and my coworkers got tested even we were all asymptomatic.
But we came in close contact with positive coworkers who show symptoms.
During the last 2 years asymptomatic got mostly denied for testing.
And even symptomatic people got sometimes denied for testing.
But these days, symptomatic and asymptomatic people can get a test easy and fast.
Hervé L'Eisa
Vax works so well...
Reckless
My son tested positive yesterday and no hospital has any openings to see him.
Monty
Stay the course, stay the course. Don't flinch.
As long as Omi keeps his mouth shut accoding another SOE, we should be fine and can enjoy our summer vaccation.
Daninthepan
Get vaccinated, get tested and get over it!
Record high numbers and yet less than 20 in serious enough condition to warrant being in hospital yesterday. We are closing the borders; missing out on millions daily, and bankrupting businesses left right and centre for the sake of 20 people in hospital.
ian
Everybody wants accessible testing what's the matter now?
theResident
@ian: I know - Can't win! Fickle old bunch on here.
Sven Asai
I have no idea why nobody shows any reactions. Is it a state of uneducated responsibility bearers or only the fatigue due to summer heat? If nothing is done the virus loads again grow exponentially into next and next waves and are given the much higher chance to genetically recombine into more severe variants etc. In addition, the obvious consequences remain, more LongCovid, more distortions in economy and society as well as the lower life expectancy on average. This underestimating and downplaying is becoming a neck breaker, that’s for sure, and all who are still younger should at least ask themselves if they are really not growing into more vulnerable age groups, if they really can stand all of the next waves and if believing their winning streak won’t end is just only tricking themselves.
Bronco
That's a lot of rare breakthroughs.
Sanjinosebleed
Forgot to report there are only 20people in hospital with severe symptoms! An important statistic which puts this in perspective. 30000 people with a cold is nothing to claim the sky is falling over! Lucky those vaccinations are working so well…..not!
Monty
And last point additional to my upper posts.
According to my company new rule, if you are positive, symptomatic or asymptomatic, you must stay at home 1 week, and after 1 week, before you are allowed to come back to work again, you need a second test to see if you are negative.
And some of my coworkers were still positive after one week.
So maybe they got officialy counted as 2x positive cases, even it is only 1x infection.
I mean I don't know how exactly the positive cases are reported to the government, but it can also be possible that a still positive case is counted double, even it is the same infection.
But one point is clear;
Japan is conducting many more tests now, therefore there are many more cases coming to light.
Wobot
Official stats: https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/
4 people died. Very sad.
Sanjinosebleed
I imagine they will change that pretty quick Monty as they did in Australia. Reason being people continued to test positive many weeks after! Unless of course they like paying lots of sick leave…
Götterdämmerung
Meh
Dave
Wow, that is really high, Not for lockdowns, but could be some restrictions'
didou
The official Health Authorities rule is to stay 10 days home if symptomatic.
Your company can not change that rule, otherwise it is illegal.
Steven Mccarthy
What’s with all of the negative comments about masks ? Vaccines ? Those are only a couple of highly effective tools in our toolbox …. This isn’t that difficult people …. If you’re not vaccinated…. Get it started …. If you’re eligible for a booster…. Get it done ! Reduce your chances of getting a severe case and helping the desperately over stressed healthcare system…. Nearly 800k people currently hospitalized…. Whine and spin it all you want …. The jgov considers those in an actual hospital, a hotel, or other facilities as hospitalized! These people are under the care of Drs and nurses around the clock …. These are not people sent home…. Mask up when necessary…. Maybe you or the person next to you is infectious…. Avoid all crowded, closed spaces …. Open doors and windows…. Don’t shy to ask wherever you must visit to ventilate the place …. And opening a door or a window is not ventilated…. Avoid public transportation…. Ride a bike…. If you’re not feeling well…. Sore throat…. Feverish …. Body aches …. Get an appointment for your PCR test asap. It’s not cold nor flu season … assume you have Covid until told otherwise…. If you’re in the marginalized minority of anti everything…. Come join us on the other side… do your individual part!
didou
You mean, nearly 800K isolating and recovering at home
Nihon Tora
@Sven - What do you want to do? For sure we could implement more in the way of suppression tactics such as they are doing over in China at huge economic cost, but what will it ultimately achieve? It is silly to imagine that such measures could eliminate the virus at this stage. In the face of an endemic virus, all it does is spread it out along the time axis - that may be desirable if your healthcare services are facing collapse like in the earlier stages of the pandemic with variants that were much more deadly, but right now, although it is a struggle at these peaks, most healthcare services are just about coping. There is a valid argument there that slowing it down might allow us more time to develop a universal coronavirus vaccine, but that is a big "if" and might be decades away - the global economy would be completely ruined if we were to try to pursue a "China-like" strategy over a long period in the hope that we might be able to develop such a vaccine. There is also the threat of a new more pathogenic variant emerging with the same or higher transmissibility as the current variants - it is not impossible, but so far it seems that the virus has become more transmissible and less pathogenic. A similar thing could happen with any other endemic virus, such as happened with the Spanish flu pandemic - we never had any restrictions or rules in place every winter when flu cases went up - our response should be based on the real virus, not a fantasy one.
Alex
Agree with Sven Asai and Steven. The naysayers seem to think they are invincible, but if you happen to get long COVID (which can happen to anyone regardless of age), there is no downplaying that. We live on a very small island country, with crowded big cities. Let's do the bare minimum (ex: masking indoors) to try to protect ourselves and others, hey?
Zoroto
Of course, not. That would require the government to start paying restaurants again, and this government is already broke with the yen tanking. This decision has nothing to do with anything else.
Monty
The official Health Authorities rule is to stay 10 days home if symptomatic.
Your company can not change that rule, otherwise it is illegal.
Like you said for symptomatic people.
For asymptomatic people it is 7 days. (1 week).
And if you show symptoms and are positive, of course you are not allowed to come to work.
Bronco
According to the statistics published on the Official Tokyo Website.
Unvaccinated individuals constitute 23% of Tokyo's population but only 18% of the positive cases.
This needs thorough investigation.
I think the vaccination status of the hospitalized should not be withheld.
The public have a right to know.
Release the data please.
ian
@theResident
I was expecting at least a few would cite the current testing situation as validation of the assertion that strict testing before being partly responsible for low case counts.
Anyway if anyone is so inclined and has the skills maybe they could correlate current and past testing numbers with resulting number of cases together with relative infection rates and other data to come up with an estimate of actual number of cases before testing was liberalized (is my use of the word correct, that's the first time I used it)
divinda
Within the article, in the second sentence, is a link.
Click it, and you can see the data for today for Tokyo.
Somehow Tokyo tested fewer people than were listed as positive.
Go see for yourself, this ain't BS.
Yesterday (on which today's results are based, and the most recent testing data shown) it says there were 31,017 tests done, but somehow 31,878 positives.
That's a positive rate of (an impossible) 105% !!