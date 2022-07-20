Japan reports 186,229 coronavirus cases; Tokyo has record high 31,878

A person wearing a protective mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus stands in front of a public awareness notice for COVID-19 protection in the Shinjuku district of Tokyo.

Japan reported 186,229 new coronavirus cases on Thursday as the the numbers continued to surge nationwide.

Tokyo reported a record 31,878 new coronavirus cases, the metropolitan government said, topping 30,000 for the first time amid the nation's seventh wave of infections linked this time to the spread of the BA.5 Omicron subvariant.

The number exceeded the city's previous record of 21,562 logged on Feb 2. The metropolitan government has been reporting a daily tally of over 10,000 since July 12.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 15, down three from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 189, up 13 from Wednesday.

Speaking at a press conference, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno called for the "need to watch the impact on the medical system with maximum caution," while ruling out the possibility of imposing movement restrictions.

Health minister Shigeyuki Goto said the surge in cases "could increase the number of patients with severe symptoms and affect the health care system as it may cause group infections in facilities with many high-risk people such as hospitals and nursing homes."

As Japan enters the summer vacation season, fears are growing among the tourism and restaurant industries that a new wave of infections may further harm businesses already scarred by previous waves.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Osaka (22,047), Aichi (13,326), Fukuoka (10,752), Kanagawa (9,230), Hyogo (8,169), Chiba (7,555), Okinawa (5,250), Shizuoka (4,734), Kumamoto (4,240), Hokkaido (3,965), Kyoto (3,626), Kagoshima (2,603), Hiroshima (2,344), Mie (2,279), Miyagi (2,205), Miyazaki (2,182), Gifu (2,029), Oita (1,999), Gunma (1,952), Saitama (1,823), Okayama (1,821), Tochigi (1,805), Niigata (1,710), Ishikawa (1,628), Nara (1,624), Nagasaki (1,615), Saga (1,594), Nagano (1,591), Aomori (1,577), Toyama (1,442), Yamaguchi (1,424), Ibaraki (1,419), Wakayama (1,384), Shiga (1,311), Ehime (1,263), Fukushima (1,232), Kagawa (1,164), Yamanashi (1,028), Shimane (1,021), Iwate (975), Akita (805), Kochi (778), Fukui (746), Tokushima (739), Yamagata (736) and Tottori (573).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 47.

