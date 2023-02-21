Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan reports 19,202 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

Japan on Tuesday reported 19,202 new coronavirus cases, up 12,182 from Monday. Tokyo reported 1,451 new cases, up 941 from Monday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms nationwide was 226, up three from Monday, health officials said. The number in Tokyo was 12, down one from Monday.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 72.

