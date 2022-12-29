Japan reports 192,063 new coronavirus cases; 420 deaths

Japan on Thursday reported 192,063 new coronavirus cases, down 24,146 from Wednesday. Tokyo reported 18,372 new cases, down 1,871 from Wednesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 47, down two from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 565, down 12 from Wednesday.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was a record high 420.

© Japan Today