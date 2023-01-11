Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan reports 198,873 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

Japan on Wednesday reported 198,873 new coronavirus cases, up 123,369 from Tuesday. Tokyo reported 16,772 new cases, up 9,310 from Tuesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 54, down two from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 665, up nine from Tuesday.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 381.

More giant numbers.

Japan should spend more time coming up with a plan to assist on keeping infection numbers down domestically instead of spending time trying to keep out a relatively small number of international visitors.

-6 ( +2 / -8 )

Japan should spend more time coming up with a plan to assist on keeping infection numbers down domestically instead of spending time trying to keep out a relatively small number of international visitors.

Any ideas on what that plan would involve?

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Only in Japan that this is still news... Just like China.

-2 ( +3 / -5 )

Japan should spend more time coming up with a plan to assist on keeping infection numbers down domestically instead of spending time trying to keep out a relatively small number of international visitors.

When 1/2 of the visitors from a "certain" country show up infected because of inadequate testing in their home country, then perhaps focusing on THOSE entrants is a fine place to start, eh?

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Time to move on.

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 54, down two from Tuesday

That's a low figure, that many countries (looking at you China) should reflect on. Goes to show what can be achieved.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Nobody cares, not even Zoroto

0 ( +3 / -3 )

Painkiller cares!!! Click click.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

@faranglaos Go ahead. Nothing is stopping you from not wearing a mask. Nothing is stopping you from traveling (unless you want to go to China from Japan). Nothing is forcing you to get vaccinated. Nothing is forcing you to comment or read articles about Covid. So why are you so consumed with this when it doesn't matter to you at all?

1 ( +2 / -1 )

