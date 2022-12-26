Japan reports 202,853 new coronavirus cases

Japan on Tuesday reported 202,853 new coronavirus cases, up 125,597 from Monday. Tokyo reported 22,063 new cases, up 13,635 from Monday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 52, up eight from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 582, up 19 from Monday.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 271.© Japan Today
tora
I think this is the first time its been over 200K for a while.
Keep getting those jabs and mask up, folks! Oh and to restaurants that have removed partitions: please replace them prompty!
tamanegi
Those in Tokyo need to follow the guidance of Ms Koike.
Derek Grebe
Things are going to be bad in January.
zulander
The idea of the jabs was to stop severe symptoms; none of them have been tested or even shown to reduce transmission.
Similarly, masking hasnt proven anywhere to do much at all to reduce transmission. The rest of the world is unmasked and not dropping like flies.
All the panic and overreaction is a huge net negative on society. Ive seen back home how much impact the lockdowns have had on my own mothers cognitive decline (76 yrs old at the beginning of covid). Enough is enough. Stop with the panic and hyperbole and get on with your lives.
wolfshine
Finally, the US currently has less new cases and deaths than Japan. The seven-day average for cases is hovering around 60,000 and deaths just over 300. Japan has a third of the population and higher case numbers as well as death numbers that are almost as high.
So much for Japan's culture of masks and boosters giving it a misplaced sense of higher safety and reduced risk. Another L for Japan's Church of Public Health Consciousness.