Japan reports 206,495 coronavirus cases; 26,313 in Tokyo

8 Comments
TOKYO

Japan on Sunday reported 206,495 new coronavirus cases.

The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 26,313 new coronavirus cases, down 4,657 from Saturday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 36, down one from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 551, down 16 from Saturday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Osaka (18,309), Aichi (13,212), Saitama (13,008), Kanagawa (12,554), Fukuoka (10,767), Hyogo (10,598), Chiba (9,085), Hokkaido (6,322), Hiroshima (6,029), Shizuoka (4,700), Kyoto (4,654), Ibaraki (4,377), Okinawa (4,277), Kumamoto (4,001), Niigata (3,376), Kagoshima (3,123), Mie (3,090), Gifu (2,984), Okayama (2,874), Nagasaki (2,560), Gunma (2,466), Miyagi (2,448), Shiga (2,271), Miyazaki (2,431) and Fukushima (2,066).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 152.

8 Comments
still missing information

percentage of vaccinated people in hospitals

percentage of vaccinated people among the deaths

why cant we know naked truth?are you hiding something?

3 ( +7 / -4 )

Yesterday I posted the latest govt stats for corona hospitalizations as of Wed:

https://www.mhlw.go.jp/stf/seisakunitsuite/newpage_00023.html

1.8 million active cases(hospitalizations)

55,000 in hosp/hotels-120,000 available beds

Severe cases at 31% occupancy

1.4 million of theses patients at home.

One poster refuses to accept this so here is a story from his favorite website :

https://mainichi.jp/articles/20220807/ddm/041/040/037000c

“1.43 million people at home recuperation”

5 ( +9 / -4 )

@Eastman

one year back, it was a period when it was good to point out the percentage of non vaccinated among infected and deaths. To show those persons « did not do their duty ».

Now, showing the opposite is not considered at all. Strange. Some truth are not good to be said.

But I would like to know the percentage of boostered among infected

4 ( +7 / -3 )

Numbers going down, hopefully.

6 ( +7 / -1 )

How many of Japan’s covid “hospitalizations” are just hypochondriacs with the sniffles and an incidental positive test result?

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Remember everyone, even with so many infected and fewer dying it’s going to probably the biggest number of people with long Covid japan has seen yet and if the CDC is right (1/5 people) then japan is going to have many people with long Covid that need help. Please stay safe from catching this illness.

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

Its a cold, Bryan

4 ( +5 / -1 )

It’s not cold season …. And an elevated fever is not normal …. People don’t drop dead from some cold…. Rarely is anyone ever intubated with a cold …. These naysaying Facebook scientists need to catch a great case of this …. Just a cold ….

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

