Japan reports 206,495 coronavirus cases; 26,313 in Tokyo

Japan on Sunday reported 206,495 new coronavirus cases.

The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 26,313 new coronavirus cases, down 4,657 from Saturday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 36, down one from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 551, down 16 from Saturday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Osaka (18,309), Aichi (13,212), Saitama (13,008), Kanagawa (12,554), Fukuoka (10,767), Hyogo (10,598), Chiba (9,085), Hokkaido (6,322), Hiroshima (6,029), Shizuoka (4,700), Kyoto (4,654), Ibaraki (4,377), Okinawa (4,277), Kumamoto (4,001), Niigata (3,376), Kagoshima (3,123), Mie (3,090), Gifu (2,984), Okayama (2,874), Nagasaki (2,560), Gunma (2,466), Miyagi (2,448), Shiga (2,271), Miyazaki (2,431) and Fukushima (2,066).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 152.

