Japan reports 209,694 new coronavirus cases

Japan on Wednesday reported 209,694 new coronavirus cases, as new infections continued to surge across the nation.

The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 29,036 new coronavirus cases, down 2,557 from Tuesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 24, up three from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 311, up 40 from Tuesday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Osaka (21,860), Kanagawa (16,554), Saitama (12,892), Fukuoka (11,188), Hyogo (10,152), Chiba (8,389), Hokkaido (5,522), Kyoto (5,491), Okinawa (4,816), Shizuoka (4,698), Kagoshima (3,328), Hiroshima (2,946), Miyazaki (2,447), Niigata (2,210), Okayama (2,272) and Nara (1,508).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 129.

