Japan reports 209,694 new coronavirus cases

Japan on Wednesday reported 209,694 new coronavirus cases, as new infections continued to surge across the nation.
The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 29,036 new coronavirus cases, down 2,557 from Tuesday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 24, up three from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 311, up 40 from Tuesday.
Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Osaka (21,860), Kanagawa (16,554), Saitama (12,892), Fukuoka (11,188), Hyogo (10,152), Chiba (8,389), Hokkaido (5,522), Kyoto (5,491), Okinawa (4,816), Shizuoka (4,698), Kagoshima (3,328), Hiroshima (2,946), Miyazaki (2,447), Niigata (2,210), Okayama (2,272) and Nara (1,508).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 129.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
falseflagsteve
Back in Osaka today and popped out earlier to see what’s occurring.
Very busy round here, people out having fun without a care in the world, wonderful to see.
The facts about this new variant are that although highly contagious it’s very mild. This combined with most having antibodies ensures no serious problems.
The vaccines provide a little help which wanes very quickly, helpful to the vulnerable yet seemingly pointless and maybe damaging to kids according to recent research in Singapore