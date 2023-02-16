Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan reports 21,347 new coronavirus cases

4 Comments
TOKYO

Japan on Thursday reported 21,347 new coronavirus cases, down 7,425 from Wednesday. Tokyo reported 1,474 new cases, down 384 from Wednesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms nationwide was 254, down four from Wednesday, health officials said. The number in Tokyo was 16, down one from Wednesday.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 172.

At this pace, we will soon be in negative territory!

-2 ( +3 / -5 )

Wow!

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Huge numbers still as this country grapples with its approach to not having any strategy to deal with this, while China contains Covid still so as to have the lowest infection and related death rates in the world.

Indeed. painful but true. Lol

-1 ( +3 / -4 )

Deaths still so high… more people have died in the past 6 months than the first two and half years of the pandemic in Japan. Makes one wonder how Japan was hiding the number of actual deaths from everyone in the first two and half years by not reporting those as covid deaths.

-5 ( +0 / -5 )

Not surprising at all that more people died after the virus eventually managed to break through the trickle of infections in early days with stricter measures and began snowballing, Jim. That’s just called exponential growth.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Japan needs to do a national and patriotic test on the effectiveness of masks.

They should have everyone abandon them exactly on the same day.

Say, the 13th March or something like that.

If cases rise by a massive degree, they could be said to be effective.

If not, then people will know to continue not to use them as they make no difference.

Good news the numbers are coming down. Too bad I never believed the numbers anyway.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

