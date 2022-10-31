Japan reports 22,341 new coronavirus cases

Japan on Monday reported 22,341 new coronavirus cases, down 18,270 from Sunday. Tokyo reported 2,019 new cases, down 1,668 from Sunday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 15, unchanged from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 129, up one from Sunday.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 23.© Japan Today
Sanjinosebleed
Drop the remaining entry requirements along with masking and catch up with the rest of the world!