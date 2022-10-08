Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan reports 22,796 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

Japan on Sunday reported 22,796 new coronavirus cases, down 3,989 from Saturday. Tokyo reported 2,242 new cases, down 363 from Saturday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is nine, down one from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 137, down 16 from Saturday.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 57.

Great low numbers as we head into the public holiday tomorrow. Take precautions have a booster If you deem necessary and maintain a good fitness level in case this mutates into a stranger variant or another one mysteriously appears out of the blue.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

