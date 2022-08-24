Japan reports 220,955 coronavirus cases; 23,129 in Tokyo

Japan on Thursday reported 220,955 new coronavirus cases.

The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 23,129 new cases, down 2,315 from Wednesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 38, up two from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 637, up one from Wednesday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Osaka (17,182), Aichi (14,342), Fukuoka (12,695), Hyogo (10,697), Saitama (10,103), Chiba (9,286), Kanagawa (7,841), Hokkaido (6,550), Hiroshima (6,763), Shizuoka (5,644), Kyoto (4,989), Ibaraki (4,654), Kagoshima (4,014), Okayama (3,983), Kumamoto (3,969), Nagasaki (3,887), Niigata (3,703), Gifu (3,656), Okinawa (3,302), Miyagi (3,158), Fukushima (2,818), Miyazaki (2,816), Aomori (2,801), Nara (2,772), Ishikawa (2,695), Gunma (2,695), Shiga (2,528), Ehime (2,512), Tokushima (2,498), Tochigi (2,228) and Kagawa (2,188).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 296.

© Japan Today