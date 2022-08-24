Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan reports 220,955 coronavirus cases; 23,129 in Tokyo

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan on Thursday reported 220,955 new coronavirus cases.

The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 23,129 new cases, down 2,315 from Wednesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 38, up two from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 637, up one from Wednesday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Osaka (17,182), Aichi (14,342), Fukuoka (12,695), Hyogo (10,697), Saitama (10,103), Chiba (9,286), Kanagawa (7,841), Hokkaido (6,550), Hiroshima (6,763), Shizuoka (5,644), Kyoto (4,989), Ibaraki (4,654), Kagoshima (4,014), Okayama (3,983), Kumamoto (3,969), Nagasaki (3,887), Niigata (3,703), Gifu (3,656), Okinawa (3,302), Miyagi (3,158), Fukushima (2,818), Miyazaki (2,816), Aomori (2,801), Nara (2,772), Ishikawa (2,695), Gunma (2,695), Shiga (2,528), Ehime (2,512), Tokushima (2,498), Tochigi (2,228) and Kagawa (2,188).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 296.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

296 dead-how many were vaccinated as "recommended" by government?why this information is always missing?

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

Eastman

Are you daring to insult the Pfizer wonder cure. As stated by President Bidet, “ you won’t catch Covid of you get the vaccine”. Pfizer and the discredited Fauci did not comment on this statement and correct it, it was the agenda they wanted all to follow.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 22-28

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Places to Visit in Japan When it’s Too Hot in Summer

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

Tips To Relieve Back Pain Caused By Working From Home

Savvy Tokyo

5 MORE Delicious Hokkaido Foods in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

Peace in Hyogo: Forest Bathing and Therapy Roads in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 15-21

Savvy Tokyo

5 Jobs in Japan to Meet the Right People for August

GaijinPot Blog

Spinach, Weeds and Chinese Cabbage: Key Words in the Japanese Office

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Personalized Housekeeping Services from Kurashinity

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: “Not So Serious”

Savvy Tokyo