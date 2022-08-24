Japan reports 220,955 coronavirus cases; 23,129 in Tokyo

Japan on Thursday reported 220,955 new coronavirus cases.
The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 23,129 new cases, down 2,315 from Wednesday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 38, up two from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 637, up one from Wednesday.
Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Osaka (17,182), Aichi (14,342), Fukuoka (12,695), Hyogo (10,697), Saitama (10,103), Chiba (9,286), Kanagawa (7,841), Hokkaido (6,550), Hiroshima (6,763), Shizuoka (5,644), Kyoto (4,989), Ibaraki (4,654), Kagoshima (4,014), Okayama (3,983), Kumamoto (3,969), Nagasaki (3,887), Niigata (3,703), Gifu (3,656), Okinawa (3,302), Miyagi (3,158), Fukushima (2,818), Miyazaki (2,816), Aomori (2,801), Nara (2,772), Ishikawa (2,695), Gunma (2,695), Shiga (2,528), Ehime (2,512), Tokushima (2,498), Tochigi (2,228) and Kagawa (2,188).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 296.© Japan Today
Eastmann
296 dead-how many were vaccinated as "recommended" by government?why this information is always missing?
falseflagsteve
Eastman
Are you daring to insult the Pfizer wonder cure. As stated by President Bidet, “ you won’t catch Covid of you get the vaccine”. Pfizer and the discredited Fauci did not comment on this statement and correct it, it was the agenda they wanted all to follow.