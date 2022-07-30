Japan reports 222,305 coronavirus cases; 33,466 in Tokyo

Japan on Saturday reported 222,305 coronavirus cases.

The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 33,466 new coronavirus cases, down 3,348 from Friday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 24, down two from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 403, up 27 from Friday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Osaka (22,833), Kanagawa (15,031), Aichi (14,692), Saitama (12,768), Chiba (10,644), Hyogo (10,452), Hokkaido (6,286), Shizuoka (5,814), Okinawa (5,762), Kyoto (5,193), Kumamoto (4,086), Ibaraki (3,478), Hiroshima (3,270), Kagoshima (3,019), Gifu (2,844), Okayama (2,616), Niigata (2,435), Gunma (2,323) and Mie (2,264).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 101.

© https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/