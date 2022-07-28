Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus wait to across a crossing in downtown Tokyo on Thursday. Photo: AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama
national

Japan reports 233,094 coronavirus cases; record high 40,406 for Tokyo

TOKYO

Japan on Thursday reported 233,094 coronavirus cases, a record high for the second straight day. Eighteen prefectures also recorded their highest numbers.

The Tokyo metropolitan government reported a record high 40,406 new coronavirus cases, up 11,370 from Wednesday.

Kyodo News reported that Tokyo's tally was high because it is believed to have included up to 6,000 cases from Wednesday that could not be logged due to a system error.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 27, up six from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 346, up 35 from Wednesday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Osaka (24,296), Aichi (15,675), Kanagawa (15,255), Saitama (13,058), Fukuoka (12,714), Chiba (11,778), Hyogo (11,027), Hokkaido (5,676), Hokkaido (5,522), Okinawa (5,442), Kyoto (5,228), Niigata (3,247), Kagoshima (3,183), Miyagi (3,174), Ibaraki (2,969), Hiroshima (2,875), Gifu (2,783), Gunma (2,525), Miyazaki (2,416), Nagasaki (2,363), Okayama (2,434), Nagano (2,150), Tochigi (2,043) and Nara (2,033).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 114.

Login to comment

Whatever happened to Japan’s ‘Factor X”?

Numbers pretty much as expected.

Don’t worry, it will go down, these numbers are cases not deaths.

Are the masks no longer working?

Well you really don’t want to get a bad case of Covid now as things are swamped and full up. There will be less chance of being well and professionally treated if hospitals and professional medical staff are strained.

Being very masked and vaxxed doesn’t seem to stop it much when everyones working, and all kidz go to giant schools and sit there all day

"are the masks no longer working?"

Lol!

Discussions are on in Japan to classify Covid in the same range as influenza.

That will include a change in the infection disease law.

For 99%. it is less severe than the flu

Though there most likely will be no lockdowns, overworked medical staff will still be sorely tasked and under-compensated. And the economically vulnerable working zero hour contract jobs will encounter a chilling effect on their wages, as inflation hits as well.

Par for the course, the LDP response will be ineffectual grandstanding about "protecting the lives of Japanese people", lazy and minimal, and probably involve stimulus funds to cronies.

… that’s funny, because now nobody gives a s*** anymore.

I blame the rush hour trains in Tokyo. So darn crowded. Wearing a mask is pointless when you’re shoved face to face with a hundred other people.

