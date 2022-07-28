Japan reports 233,094 coronavirus cases; record high 40,406 for Tokyo

People wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus wait to across a crossing in downtown Tokyo on Thursday.

Japan on Thursday reported 233,094 coronavirus cases, a record high for the second straight day. Eighteen prefectures also recorded their highest numbers.

The Tokyo metropolitan government reported a record high 40,406 new coronavirus cases, up 11,370 from Wednesday.

Kyodo News reported that Tokyo's tally was high because it is believed to have included up to 6,000 cases from Wednesday that could not be logged due to a system error.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 27, up six from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 346, up 35 from Wednesday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Osaka (24,296), Aichi (15,675), Kanagawa (15,255), Saitama (13,058), Fukuoka (12,714), Chiba (11,778), Hyogo (11,027), Hokkaido (5,676), Hokkaido (5,522), Okinawa (5,442), Kyoto (5,228), Niigata (3,247), Kagoshima (3,183), Miyagi (3,174), Ibaraki (2,969), Hiroshima (2,875), Gifu (2,783), Gunma (2,525), Miyazaki (2,416), Nagasaki (2,363), Okayama (2,434), Nagano (2,150), Tochigi (2,043) and Nara (2,033).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 114.

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

