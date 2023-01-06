Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan reports 245,542 new coronavirus cases

9 Comments
TOKYO

Japan on Friday reported 245,542 coronavirus cases, up 18,638 from Thursday. Tokyo reported 20,720 new cases, down 15 from Thursday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 53, up four from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 659, up nine from Thursday.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 456.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Huge numbers in Japan.

I hope other countries are paying attention, and require Japanese travelers to provide proof of vaccination and negative Covid tests before entering.

2 ( +7 / -5 )

Why are Japan's covid infection numbers so much higher than that of a much bigger country, the United States . . . ? See, https://www.bing.com/search?q=US+covid+graph&form=ANNTH1&refig=2588dd19e69e4f4b86e6eb25982f66ad

3 ( +4 / -1 )

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was *456.

*Article fails to mention that this is the highest number of deaths related to corona virus ever in one day in Japan.

4 ( +5 / -1 )

But, what about all the masks and the filthy hanging plastic and magic plastic partitions....?

2 ( +4 / -2 )

I hope other countries are paying attention, and require Japanese travelers to provide proof of vaccination and negative Covid tests before entering.

Why would other countries require Japan to do that? As we know the virus is less deadly, Japan is highly vaccinated and it is reporting it's numbers transparently and regularly.

Other countries who screwed the pooch long ago get that special treatment. Well done China for getting that special treatment.

0 ( +3 / -3 )

High numbers, why ? Other countries don’t test as much, I just got back from Aust and nobody tests unless they’re elderly or work in medical. People are paranoid here maybe? More chance of being killed by a falling refridgerator.

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 456.

No-one lifts an eyebrow. And no-one will when this figure tops 1000 later this month.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

RIP

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Historical average deaths per day over 2500. Just the elderly passing on.

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

painkiller,

I hope other countries are paying attention, and require Japanese travelers to provide proof of vaccination and negative Covid tests before entering.

And from the US as there is a very contagious new variant spreading like wildfire there.

Fortunately, as yet, there is no evidence to suggest that it is any more severe than Omicron.

New COVID variant XBB.1.5 exponentially growing, making up over 40% of new cases (yahoo.com)

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Historical average deaths per day over 2500. Just the elderly passing on.

Yeah, just the elderly. Too bad if you ARE elderly or have an elderly loved one. Shouganai, ne. /s

2 ( +3 / -1 )

People die every day son. These numbers are not higher than expected.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Why are Japan's covid infection numbers so much higher than that of a much bigger country, the United States . . . ? 

Covid is airborne and Japan has packed trains, small offices, packed mansions, few HEPA.

And lots of noses out those unsealed, weak masks.

USA has more open space, and very important, higher ceilings.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

