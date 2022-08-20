Japan reports 253,265 new coronavirus cases; 25,277 in Tokyo

Japan on Saturday reported 253,265 new coronavirus cases.

The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 25,277 new cases, down 2,399 from Friday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 36, up two from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 616, down 11 from Friday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Osaka (23,098), Aichi (17,944), Fukuoka (14,955), Hyogo (11,583), Saitama (11,496), Kanagawa (11,333), Chiba (7,892), Hokkaido (7,590), Shizuoka (7,144), Hiroshima (6,886), Kyoto (5,094), Ibaraki (4,829), Miyagi (4,784), Kagoshima (4,747), Gifu (4,506), Okayama (4,399), Kumamoto (4,254), Niigata (4,002), Okinawa (3,941), Mie (3,867), Nagasaki (3,655), Fukushima (3,490), Nagano (3,334), Ehime (3,236), Miyazaki (3,026), Nara (2,961), Tochigi (2,917), Shiga (2,872), Yamaguchi (2,835), Gunma (2,790), Toyama (2,679), Ishikawa (2,643), Saga (2,566), Oita (2,524), Aomori (2,342), Wakayama (2,334)), Kagawa (2,327) and Tokushima (2,296).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths was 254.

© Japan Today