Japan reports 253,265 new coronavirus cases; 25,277 in Tokyo

Japan on Saturday reported 253,265 new coronavirus cases.
The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 25,277 new cases, down 2,399 from Friday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 36, up two from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 616, down 11 from Friday.
Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Osaka (23,098), Aichi (17,944), Fukuoka (14,955), Hyogo (11,583), Saitama (11,496), Kanagawa (11,333), Chiba (7,892), Hokkaido (7,590), Shizuoka (7,144), Hiroshima (6,886), Kyoto (5,094), Ibaraki (4,829), Miyagi (4,784), Kagoshima (4,747), Gifu (4,506), Okayama (4,399), Kumamoto (4,254), Niigata (4,002), Okinawa (3,941), Mie (3,867), Nagasaki (3,655), Fukushima (3,490), Nagano (3,334), Ehime (3,236), Miyazaki (3,026), Nara (2,961), Tochigi (2,917), Shiga (2,872), Yamaguchi (2,835), Gunma (2,790), Toyama (2,679), Ishikawa (2,643), Saga (2,566), Oita (2,524), Aomori (2,342), Wakayama (2,334)), Kagawa (2,327) and Tokushima (2,296).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths was 254.© Japan Today
tora
Doesn't matter. Japan moving toward system of counting based on proxy, like others.
It's OVER.
Eleven
Yuri no idea what you mean Dictionary too has confusion. I hope I don't make you angry with my questions.
Zoroto
NHK says 25,277: https://www3.nhk.or.jp/news/html/20220820/k10013780271000.html
Moderator: The figure has been corrected.
as_the_crow_flies
Different counting systems don't make much odds. Unless the counting sustem has the effect of masking the true spread of Covid, and as a result make mitigating it harder. Like downgrading it to a lesser category. Although that would help more sick people get treated. As Worldometers shows, this week has seen record cases and also record daily deaths.
Wish it was over, but understand it's not. Stay safe, everyone. It's hard to deal with, or see someone you care about, struggling with COVID.
anon99999
No worries numbers will go down dramatically very soon when the government adopts the new policy of non reporting. Likewise close contacts isolation will become a thing of the past. The new plan is here https://japannews.yomiuri.co.jp/society/coronavirus/20220820-52849/
About time . The numbers are so wrong anyhow as countless people don’t get tested or have no symptoms anyhow and the vast majority as we know get over it in a few days tested or not.
Now if only they would finish with the pcr test to return to Japan
Brian William Meissner
Remember everyone by most conservative estimates 5% of those that get Covid go on to develop long Covid. Please be safe.
Nepalibabu
The only metrics that truly matter are the number of those sick enough to require hospitalization, and of course, the tragic number of the dead.
There have been 4500+ deaths in the last 30 days, showing how this is the worst wave so far. You can multiply by a factor of 10 the number of moderate-seriously ill. That's tens-of-thousands who are very, very ill.
The healthcare system is in tatters as a result of this uncontrolled wave -- we've read the plethora of articles stating this.
Magical thinking about changing categorization of this virus or reducing/stopping testing will not stop what this virus is doing so well: spreading, infecting and killing.
The positive test numbers, and importantly, the positivity rates, do give the public, the doctors, the health experts an idea how much risk there is. For those caring for the aged or those with health conditions that make them vulnerable, such data is essential to make decisions about timing of activities and for others to decide to telework or stagger commuting times, etc.. Human resources, management, teachers, etc., need this data to make their workplaces/schools safer by dialing up safety protocols, for example.
As we all have family who are aged/infirm, and know friends/colleagues who are vulnerable, it behooves all to do their part to reduce risky behavior for the benefit of those who are most in danger.
Personally, I think the J-gov should be taken to task for failing the public: this 'experiment' has yielded so much illness and death; I hope this will weigh heavily on their conscience and lead them to be more proactive in issuing guidance incrementally to flatten the curve much sooner.
Steven Mccarthy
The numbers are so wrong anyhow as countless people don’t get tested or have no symptoms anyhow and the vast majority as we know get over it in a few days tested or not.
254 more people no longer have any symptoms….
samuraiJack
The numbers don’t bear this out. While this variant is more contagious,
it is resulting in fewer serious cases:
ICU: 1936 out of 5573 beds. 35% occupied
https://www.mhlw.go.jp/stf/seisakunitsuite/newpage_00023.html
Monty
Andy
Good news, one day closer to herd immunity.
Monty
Alex
I don't understand why some here are calling it "fearmongering" when today alone over 250 people have died from COVID, and as another commenter mentioned, 4500+ have died in the past month.
You personally may not know anyone who is vulnerable to the virus (whether they be old or have a pre-existing condition), and thus you may not care or think the numbers are substantial. But today alone, 254 people were lost. 254 people who had families and loved ones, who must now live on with the weight of that loss. A loss that, if perhaps everyone just made simple and easy efforts to protect others, like wearing a mask indoors, might not have happened.
There is so much we can do with so little sacrifice, and yet so many are so selfishly unwilling to do the bare minimum. And thus, even in a mask-wearing country like Japan, we still have daily deaths in the triple digits, and record high numbers of cases only yesterday. It's not fearmongering. It's fact.
Rodney
how you got those figures? After I caught it I searched many sites and journals, I don’t believe you.