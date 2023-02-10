Japan reports 27,371 new coronavirus cases

Japan on Saturday reported 27,371 new coronavirus cases, down 1,244 from Friday. Tokyo reported 1,752 new cases, down 170 from Friday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 22, down eight from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 314, down 12 from Friday.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 181.© Japan Today
0 Comments
Login to comment
MumbaiRocks!
I am looking forward to a mask-free hanami in March as the numbers are going down. Can't wait!