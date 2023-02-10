Japan reports 28,615 new coronavirus cases

Japan on Friday reported 28,615 new coronavirus cases, down 4,354 from Thursday. Tokyo reported 1,922 new cases, down 251 from Thursday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 30, down two from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 326, down 33 from Thursday.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 192.© Japan Today
Pickle
Just about hit the levels of the bottom of the dip between the last two waves… I’m expecting it to start climbing again in a couple of weeks, not that that’s a crisis or requires any measures.