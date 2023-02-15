Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan reports 28,772 new coronavirus cases

2 Comments
TOKYO

Japan on Wednesday reported 28,772 new coronavirus cases, down 2,931 from Tuesday. Tokyo reported 1,858 new cases, down 374 from Tuesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms nationwide was 258, down 12 from Tuesday, health officials said. The number in Tokyo was 17, down one from Tuesday.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 213.

Huge numbers still as this country grapples with its approach to not having any strategy to deal with this, while China contains Covid still so as to have the lowest infection and related death rates in the world.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

one thing to note.

its better to not open discussion under these daily reports as you are not letting people to express own opinion if is not in line with your narratives.so we dont need to read rubbish lines like ones above my comment.

just do so and this discussion will be not missed at all.good advice from your regular reader.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

