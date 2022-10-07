Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan reports 29,443 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

Japan on Friday reported 29,443 new coronavirus cases, down 3,997 from Thursday. Tokyo reported 3,016 new cases, down 26 from Thursday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 10, unchanged from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 150, up one from Thursday.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 73.

Huge numbers still!

Trending up and down, but still much higher than one year ago.

