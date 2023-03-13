Japan reports 3,368 new coronavirus cases

Japan on Monday reported 3,368 new coronavirus cases, down 3,645 from Sunday. Tokyo reported 313 new cases, down 293 from Sunday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms nationwide was 111 up four from Sunday, health officials said.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 27.© Japan Today
Clay
Relived, thought they would stop reporting the daily number. Keep in mind according to WHO, now over 600 officially recognized variants, so the virus wins, and science loses, that much is clear!
But don't worry, virus is done with dangerous mutations now, so take off your mask and spend spend spend!
PS. Seriously, all should read about 'Excess Death', great research out of UK, Lancet Medical Journal, infection a SERIOUS medical matter
Amanda
The pandemic ended a long time ago.
Eastmann
27 deaths home lockdown continues
Seigi
That's a lot of lives to be saved if not for the open borders.