Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan reports 3,368 new coronavirus cases

4 Comments
TOKYO

Japan on Monday reported 3,368 new coronavirus cases, down 3,645 from Sunday. Tokyo reported 313 new cases, down 293 from Sunday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms nationwide was 111 up four from Sunday, health officials said.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 27.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Want to Own a Car in Japan?

Auto Loans by Suruga Bank do not require permanent residency to apply. Let us support getting your first car loan here in Japan.

Learn More

4 Comments
Login to comment

Relived, thought they would stop reporting the daily number. Keep in mind according to WHO, now over 600 officially recognized variants, so the virus wins, and science loses, that much is clear!

But don't worry, virus is done with dangerous mutations now, so take off your mask and spend spend spend!

PS. Seriously, all should read about 'Excess Death', great research out of UK, Lancet Medical Journal, infection a SERIOUS medical matter

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The pandemic ended a long time ago.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

27 deaths home lockdown continues

0 ( +0 / -0 )

That's a lot of lives to be saved if not for the open borders.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Buying Randoseru: Japanese Elementary School Bag Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Who’s Scared Of Yokai: 5 Weird Creatures From Japanese Folklore

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Ways to Sustainably Source English Books in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Matsue Historic District

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 6-12

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: An Anthology of Contemporary Art

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

Last Minute Date Spot Ideas In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Everything You Need to Know About Being Paid to Leave Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

5 Ramen Restaurants to Try in Fukuoka

GaijinPot Blog