national

Japan reports 31,622 new coronavirus cases

2 Comments
TOKYO

Japan onMonday reported 31,622 new coronavirus cases, down 34,775 from Sunday. Tokyo reported 3,489 new cases, down 2,775 from Sunday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 18, unchanged from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 174, up four from Sunday.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 42.

Giant numbers in a highly vaxxed and masked society.

You know the drill.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

Close the gym again.

Assalamu alaikum!

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Obviously, it’s time for another booster to stop the spread but don’t skip the rush hour on Tokyo station now…

0 ( +0 / -0 )

