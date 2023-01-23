Japan reports 32,571 new coronavirus cases

Japan on Monday reported 32,571 new coronavirus cases, down 31,897 from Sunday. Tokyo reported 2,677 new cases, down 2,433 from Sunday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 37, down four from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 644, down 27 from Sunday.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 253.
Kaowaiinekochanknaw
The deaths are down, which is good. But coincide with lower numbers. Which I find strange.
Shouldn't the last 19 days or so after large infections mean the deaths don't fall with the cases?
Day by day for about 2 years.
Anyway. Really depends on how related they are to Covid, with or from.
Or is simply having a vaccine also related to Covid in these numbers?
Seigi
Covid infection with vaccine? Any count?
ian
Of course
ian
Hopefully all of them
Fredrik
If the deaths go down in proportion to the infections, that is a good sign. That means they are not related to COVID. Fewer people with infections, means fewer deaths with COVID. If the deaths are delayed, that means they are due to COVID. These are Monday numbers, so reporting is down overall, as the people entering the numbers into the database were not working yesterday. It is better to look at the rolling average for a week, and use that to confirm the correlation.
Elvis is here
Yes.
hattorikun
“Covid infection with vaccine? Any count?”
i guess 80%?
Elvis is here
I'd say 119%. Where's Patrick?
Roy Sophveason
A this point in the pandemic with so many people having had it, unvaccinated does not mean virus-naïve anymore. A distinction would tell us not much of anything.
MumbaiRocks!
The vaccines work!
Patrick
Elvis- I was cencorsed for saying things look less numbery today.