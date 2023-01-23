Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan reports 32,571 new coronavirus cases

7 Comments
TOKYO

Japan on Monday reported 32,571 new coronavirus cases, down 31,897 from Sunday. Tokyo reported 2,677 new cases, down 2,433 from Sunday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 37, down four from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 644, down 27 from Sunday.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 253.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

7 Comments
Login to comment

The deaths are down, which is good. But coincide with lower numbers. Which I find strange.

Shouldn't the last 19 days or so after large infections mean the deaths don't fall with the cases?

Day by day for about 2 years.

Anyway. Really depends on how related they are to Covid, with or from.

Or is simply having a vaccine also related to Covid in these numbers?

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Covid infection with vaccine? Any count?

-5 ( +2 / -7 )

Or is simply having a vaccine also related to Covid in these numbers?

Of course

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Covid infection with vaccine? Any count?

Hopefully all of them

5 ( +5 / -0 )

The deaths are down, which is good. But coincide with lower numbers. Which I find strange.

If the deaths go down in proportion to the infections, that is a good sign. That means they are not related to COVID. Fewer people with infections, means fewer deaths with COVID. If the deaths are delayed, that means they are due to COVID. These are Monday numbers, so reporting is down overall, as the people entering the numbers into the database were not working yesterday. It is better to look at the rolling average for a week, and use that to confirm the correlation.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Covid infection with vaccine? Any count?

Yes.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

“Covid infection with vaccine? Any count?”

i guess 80%?

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

I'd say 119%. Where's Patrick?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Covid infection with vaccine? Any count?

A this point in the pandemic with so many people having had it, unvaccinated does not mean virus-naïve anymore. A distinction would tell us not much of anything.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The vaccines work!

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Elvis- I was cencorsed for saying things look less numbery today.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Raising Black Biracial Children in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Fashioning the Urban Life

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 16-22

Savvy Tokyo

Matsue Castle

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

GaijinPot Blog

5 Seasonal Vegetables to Buy in Japan This Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Japanese Electronic Music Artists for Your Playlist

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Shrine Fortunes: The Many Levels of Luck in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Intriguing, Immersive and International Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tips for New English Teachers and ALTs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

The Savvy Tokyo Guide to Divorce in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Japan’s Whisky Region: Experience Chichibu’s Food and Malt

GaijinPot Blog