Japan reports 32,969 new coronavirus cases

People walk in the Ginza shopping district of Tokyo on Thursday.

Japan on Thursday reported 32,969 new coronavirus cases, down 8,615 from Wednesday. Tokyo reported 2,173 new cases, down 439 from Wednesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 32, down three from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 359, down 39 from Wednesday.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 223.

