Japan reports 32,969 new coronavirus cases

Japan on Thursday reported 32,969 new coronavirus cases, down 8,615 from Wednesday. Tokyo reported 2,173 new cases, down 439 from Wednesday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 32, down three from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 359, down 39 from Wednesday.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 223.© Japan Today
Elvis is here
Down, down and down. Yeah right.
The government is making that all up for reason that I'm not going to tell you. And don't get me started on measures that are proven to prevent Corona infections.
It's all in my little red book.