Japan reports 34,064 new coronavirus cases

Japan on Friday reported 34,064 new coronavirus cases, down 33,409 from Thursday. Tokyo reported 3,090 new cases, down 3,596 from Thursday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 19, up one from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 161, up 15 from Thursday.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 59.© Japan Today
4 Comments
Pickle
Uh...
Pickle
Not far off a 100% drop, thats a hell of a fluctuation. Methinks this has more to do with the logistics of reporting than an actual magical halving of infections when we're still in the tens of thousands.
cleo
Yesterday was a holiday, is why.
Like it's always lower on a Monday.
Pickle
I do hope someone of the responsible majority will chime in to remind us of the 6 million jews currently hospitalized, before any marginalised individuals suggest we unmask, have unprotected sex and dismantle border control and airport security entirely.
I hope okinawa is okay.