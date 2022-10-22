Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan reports 34,173 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

Japan on Saturday reported 34,173 new coronavirus cases, up 2,580 from Friday. Tokyo reported 3,231 new cases, up 391 from Friday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 11, up two from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 107, up one from Friday.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 78.

Every day, sounds the same

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

I hope no one posts a troll post!

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Japan reports 34,173 new coronavirus cases

High numbers again. Extremely high positivity rate.

The 8th wave came sooner than expected.

Stay home.

If you must go out mask up.

Japan--time to lock down.

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

copy paste text-just need to update numbers.everyday same thing.what a "journalism",,,,,

0 ( +0 / -0 )

