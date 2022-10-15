Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan reports 35,138 new coronavirus cases

2 Comments
TOKYO

Japan on Saturday reported 35,138 new coronavirus cases, down 1,467 from Friday. Tokyo reported 3,239 new cases, down 256 from Friday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is nine, down one from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 118, down 13 from Friday.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 67.

2 Comments
35,138 new coronavirus cases

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is nine ... The nationwide number is 118

The math tells me that this virus is mild -- quite mild -- for at least 99.7% of those who catch it.

Begs the question why it's even getting the media attention that it's getting -- let alone the continued mass-wearing of masks, plastic sheets and dividers seemingly everywhere, and other signs of excessive fear.

The math tells me that this virus is mild -- quite mild

Medical experts say the Omicron is quite serious and the vaccines are making it less deadly. That's what the experts say.

Glad I'm fully vaxed and waiting for the my 4th, booked at the end if this month.

