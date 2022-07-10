Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan reports 37,143 coronavirus cases

TOKYO

Japan on Monday reported 37,143 new coronavirus cases, down 16,928 from Sunday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 6,231 new coronavirus cases, down 3,251 from Sunday and up 3,459 from last Monday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is nine, down one from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 75, down five from Sunday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Kanagawa (4,230), Osaka (2,515), Saitama (2,429), Fukuoka (2,354), Chiba (1,644), Aichi (1,545), Hyogo (1,255), Kumamoto (963), Okinawa (943), Shiga (808), Kagoshima (671), Saga (668), Kyoto (617), Shimane (609), Hokkaido (602), Nara (601), Shizuoka (596), Ibaraki (496), Hiroshima (455), Aomori (439), Oita (435), Gifu (426), Miyazaki (412), Wakayama (361), Ishikawa (354), Fukui (298), Okayama (296), Nagasaki (295), Gunma (294), Niigata (271), Ehime (258), Nagano (253), Tochigi (230), Tottori (223), Yamaguchi (202), Miyagi (186) and Fukushima (186).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 15.

Nice to see a clean-house. Deleting all that misinformation and those inflammatory comments.

-6 ( +3 / -9 )

Elvis is hereToday  05:44 pm JST

Nice to see a clean-house. Deleting all that misinformation and those inflammatory comments.

Give it time.

-2 ( +3 / -5 )

Guard goes down numbers go up.

-4 ( +2 / -6 )

Life has moved on...

5 ( +8 / -3 )

Extremely high numbers

Tokyo is predicted to have 50,000 cases a day next month.

Flying back today, everyone on the plane was wearing a mask.

It's when people gather in groups for dinner and so forth when the infection is spreading most rapidly.

-4 ( +3 / -7 )

Flying back today, everyone on the plane was wearing a mask.

Yeah right. Planes, trains and automobiles for the KFC Kid!!!

click-click

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

painkillerToday  06:14 pm JST

Flying back today, everyone on the plane was wearing a mask.

Because everyone flying to Japan must follow the instructions of Japanese government. Airlines must follow the rules or they cannot fly to Japan.

So people are not wearing a mask because they want to, it is otherwise they will be off the plane.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

Guard goes down numbers go up.

or: a new variant shows up, numbers go up.

0 ( +3 / -3 )

WeiWeiToday  06:36 pm JST

Because everyone flying to Japan must follow the instructions of Japanese government. Airlines must follow the rules or they cannot fly to Japan.

Except on non-Japanese company owned airlines. Took Thai Airways last month, and several passengers were maskless.

So people are not wearing a mask because they want to, it is otherwise they will be off the plane.

As this was a domestic flight, I would be surprised if anyone who had not been wearing a mask would have been kicked off.

Flew to Okinawa few months ago and some passengers were not wearing masks, and the FA's did nothing.

-6 ( +0 / -6 )

How remarkable

2回接種 5,874 人

1回接種 63 人

接種なし 2,017 人

不明 1,528 人

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/

The ratios between categories are incredibly consistent

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

as consistent as you are boring ,@Wobot.

-3 ( +2 / -5 )

@painkiller: I’d stay out of Tokyo mate - Far too dangerous to move about.

-6 ( +0 / -6 )

theResidentToday  06:50 pm JST

@painkiller: I’d stay out of Tokyo mate - Far too dangerous to move about.

Agreed--heading out this weekend for a few weeks. Hitting sands that will be much less crowded than the beaches in Kamakura.

Definitely will isolate myself, which is the safest way of not becoming infected, according to the CDC, which is why China has been so successful at keeping their infection rates the lowest in the world.

If you don't get infected with Covid, you can't infect anyone else.

A simple notion that eludes some.

-2 ( +3 / -5 )

Agreed--heading out this weekend for a few weeks.

Have fun :)

0 ( +2 / -2 )

CommodoreFlagToday  07:01 pm JST

Have fun :)

Thanks.

Anticipating that there might be some kind of lockdown next month.

Last year, many beaches on Okinawa were actually closed, with gates and so forth put up.

-5 ( +0 / -5 )

Tokyo repots 6,231 coronavirus cases

How do you repot a case?

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

9 people in hospital with severe symptoms in Tokyo?? Hardly very scary or dangerous. Sound like it’s time to open the borders and move on like the rest of the world!….

1 ( +4 / -3 )

I don't understand what you Guys are worry about?

Aren't you not vaccinated?

Didn't you get 2, 3 or maybe even 4 shots?

So you supposed to be safe, right?

I mean that is what we all got told day in day out, take the vaccine and you are are safe.

So why does it bother you that the cases increase?

Even there are 500000 cases a day, you have nothing to fear because you are vaccinated, right?

Or is the real reason behind your worry about the increase of the cases, that you do not trust the effectiveness of the vaccine?

Is it because you start to think, that the vaccine does probably not work in the effective way, which we always get told by the so called experts?

So let the people go in groups to eat and drink, let the people walk around without mask, let the people spread the virus...nothing can happen to you because you are vaccinated and safe.

Or not???

0 ( +4 / -4 )

Sanjinosebleed

9 people in hospital with severe symptoms in Tokyo?? Hardly very scary or dangerous. Sound like it’s time to open the borders and move on like the rest of the world!….

Most of the rest of the world. However, some here seem to want to emulate the CCP model of endless lockdowns and restrictions.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

It was up to 25000 cases this winter in Tokyo. Still far from that, no need to worry

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

