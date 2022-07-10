Japan reports 37,143 coronavirus cases

Japan on Monday reported 37,143 new coronavirus cases, down 16,928 from Sunday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 6,231 new coronavirus cases, down 3,251 from Sunday and up 3,459 from last Monday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is nine, down one from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 75, down five from Sunday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Kanagawa (4,230), Osaka (2,515), Saitama (2,429), Fukuoka (2,354), Chiba (1,644), Aichi (1,545), Hyogo (1,255), Kumamoto (963), Okinawa (943), Shiga (808), Kagoshima (671), Saga (668), Kyoto (617), Shimane (609), Hokkaido (602), Nara (601), Shizuoka (596), Ibaraki (496), Hiroshima (455), Aomori (439), Oita (435), Gifu (426), Miyazaki (412), Wakayama (361), Ishikawa (354), Fukui (298), Okayama (296), Nagasaki (295), Gunma (294), Niigata (271), Ehime (258), Nagano (253), Tochigi (230), Tottori (223), Yamaguchi (202), Miyagi (186) and Fukushima (186).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 15.

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

© Japan Today