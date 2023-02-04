Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan reports 38,581 new coronavirus cases

2 Comments
TOKYO

Japan on Saturday reported 39,924 38,581 new coronavirus cases, down 1,343 from Friday. Tokyo reported 2,992 new cases, up 51 from Friday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 34, up six from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 424, down 16 from Friday.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 256.

2 Comments
Elvis is here.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

The big news are:

Japan is no longer world no. 1 in weekly infections (US just claimed that title).

US in no longer world no. 1 weekly deaths (China claimed that title).

As a note, Japan briefly held both these titles before New Year.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

