Japan reports 38,581 new coronavirus cases

Japan on Saturday reported 39,924 38,581 new coronavirus cases, down 1,343 from Friday. Tokyo reported 2,992 new cases, up 51 from Friday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 34, up six from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 424, down 16 from Friday.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 256.

