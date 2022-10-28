Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan reports 39,254 new coronavirus cases

2 Comments
TOKYO

Japan on Friday reported 39,254 new coronavirus cases, down 3,483 from Thursday. Tokyo reported 3,520 new cases, down 421 from Thursday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 14, down three from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 121, up one from Thursday.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 51.

2 Comments
Getting my omicron vaccine shot tonight, and then to Shibuya all weekend to film, and make a youtube documentary about halloween in Japan and foreign tourists. Staying at the Cererulian tower. I love their pool.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Getting my omicron vaccine shot tonight

Congrats. I'm getting mine tomorrow. I'm also going to keep wearing a mask.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

