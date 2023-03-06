Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan reports 4,263 new coronavirus cases

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japan on Monday reported 4,263 new coronavirus cases, down 4,468 from Sunday. Tokyo reported 335 new cases, down 370 from Sunday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms nationwide was 131, down one from Sunday, health officials said.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 34.

If everyone just does the right things, we can flatten this curve in just 2 weeks.

Let's Go - Covid Zero.

We are in this together.

Staying apart - Keeps us together.

If everyone just does the right things, we can flatten this curve in just 2 weeks.

How's sarcasm working out for you here in Japan?

