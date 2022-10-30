Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan reports 40,611 new coronavirus cases

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japan on Sunday reported 40,611 new coronavirus cases, down 3,912 from Saturday. Tokyo reported 3,687 new cases, down 434 from Saturday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 15, up one from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 128, down one from Saturday.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 42.

I don't think we need to see the daily, exact-count COVID scoreboard every day. Especially when almost all the cases are mild. It's obsessive media fear-mongering.

It's making the problem seem a lot worse than it is, given that 40,000 out of 130 million is basically nothing.

Just saying.

