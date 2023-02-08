Japan reports 41,584 new coronavirus cases

Japan on Wednesday reported 41,584 new coronavirus cases, up 146 from Tuesday. Tokyo reported 2,612 new cases, down 519 from Tuesday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 35, down six from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 398, down 12 from Tuesday.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 200.© Japan Today
RKL
Highest rate in the world.
Elvis is here
Yeah. Must be the masks and vaccines causing it.
Fredrik
Japan used to be world no. 1 (weekly infections, rolling average), but US is currently no. 1. Japan is a close no. 2. (In realty, China is most likely world no. 1, but they don't report their numbers.)
nosuke
Enjoy these repetitive comments cause after May the government not going to report numbers anymore once the Chinese virus has been downgraded