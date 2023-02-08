Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan reports 41,584 new coronavirus cases

2 Comments
TOKYO

Japan on Wednesday reported 41,584 new coronavirus cases, up 146 from Tuesday. Tokyo reported 2,612 new cases, down 519 from Tuesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 35, down six from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 398, down 12 from Tuesday.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 200.

2 Comments
Highest rate in the world.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Highest rate in the world.

Yeah. Must be the masks and vaccines causing it.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Highest rate in the world.

Japan used to be world no. 1 (weekly infections, rolling average), but US is currently no. 1. Japan is a close no. 2. (In realty, China is most likely world no. 1, but they don't report their numbers.)

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Enjoy these repetitive comments cause after May the government not going to report numbers anymore once the Chinese virus has been downgraded

0 ( +0 / -0 )

