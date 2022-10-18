Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan reports 43,555 new coronavirus cases

2 Comments
TOKYO

Japan on Wednesday reported 43,555 new coronavirus cases, up 1,261 from Tuesday. Tokyo reported 4,204 new cases, down nine from Tuesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is nine, unchanged from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 125, up nine from Tuesday.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 68.

How many of those 68 deaths are attributed to "of" Covid and not "with". Apparently, it’s OK for the government to conflate cases admitted to hospital with COVID and cases admitted because of COVID to “prove” how devastating COVID is.

Case in point, you break a leg, go to the hospital and get tested, you test positive for COVID but didn’t know you had it.

= you were hospitalized due to COVID.

You develop acute sepsis/go to ICU

= you are now in ICU due to COVID.

You pass away from sepsis

= you are now classified as a COVID death.

Misrepresentation, cherry picking, making claims without a valid reference source or citation and spinning the narrative are all used by the authorities. How hard is it to wake up and just move on?

-2 ( +3 / -5 )

Giant numbers. And will continue to rise, as infections are in an upward trend.

Huge positivity rate in this highly vaccinated country.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

