Japan reports 43,587 new coronavirus cases

Japan on Monday reported 43,587 new coronavirus cases.

The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 6,316 new cases, up 695 from Sunday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 20, up four from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 232, down seven from Sunday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Saitama (3,831), Kanagawa (2,918), Chiba (2,814), Hokkaido (2,383), Osaka (2,256), Hiroshima (1,868), Hyogo (1,569), Aichi (1,552) and Ibaraki (1,258).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths was 74.

