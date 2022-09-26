Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan reports 43,587 new coronavirus cases

7 Comments
TOKYO

Japan on Monday reported 43,587 new coronavirus cases.

The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 6,316 new cases, up 695 from Sunday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 20, up four from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 232, down seven from Sunday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Saitama (3,831), Kanagawa (2,918), Chiba (2,814), Hokkaido (2,383), Osaka (2,256), Hiroshima (1,868), Hyogo (1,569), Aichi (1,552) and Ibaraki (1,258).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths was 74.

Woo hoo! Numbers are GOOD!

-1 ( +3 / -4 )

Woo hoo. Numbers are by now irrelevant.

0 ( +4 / -4 )

55% up from the same day a week ago and 11% up from the same day two weeks ago.

Looks like the forecast 8th wave could be starting, though almost certainly peaking at a significantly lower cap than the 7th has done, and free tourism & dropping measures will proceed as planned. No need for alarm - get vaccinated if you're at-risk or feel like it, and use masks in tightly crowded spaces for a little while longer. Otherwise business as usual!

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

Stop reporting, masks off, move on!

-5 ( +3 / -8 )

If you ignored this article every day, wouldn't it be the same for you as if they'd never reported it?

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Stop reporting, masks off, move on!

"Numbers scare me! Make them stop!"

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Sensible people understand that this Covid lark will soon be over, the really annoying bad times like SOE for sure. The government has even started the new discount travel programme which my partner we and I will take full advantage of.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

