Japan reports 43,594 new coronavirus cases

Japan on Tuesday reported 43,594 new coronavirus cases.
The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 5,247 new cases, down 1,069 from Monday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 17, down three from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 225, down seven from Monday.
Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Osaka (3,300), Aichi (2,713, Kanagawa (2,571), Hokkaido (2,560), Saitama (2,525) and Chiba (1,663).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths was 105.© Japan Today
13 Comments
Login to comment
Hervé L'Eisa
Becoming a thing of the past.
Pickle
Up 38% from the same day last week and down 41% from the same day two weeks ago.
Case reports arent representative anymore, the real number is likely to be higher but either still sinking or entering an 8th fully manageable wave.
Returning to pre-pandemic life will continue as planned with minimal unnecessary deaths. I suspect we dont have much longer with these daily reports as recorded cases diverge further from reality and relevance.
Looking forwards to seeing the many smiling faces of our much missed & beloved overseas guests in our streets again! Only two weeks left :)
ian
Looking good but let's see what will happen after 2 weeks or so
design-monkey
I would love to believe that these numbers are an accurate representation of how much virus is floating around in Tokyo and in Japan in real time. I’m very happy to see that the daily mortality rate has been dropping.
On the other hand at the company I work for there are so many people that are out sick with Covid, and another one just dropped out for a week because they just got it as well.
During the entire pandemic, I have only known a very few people who have got the virus. I find it strange as the numbers of infected people are supposedly dropping, that I suddenly know so many people that are currently suffering from the virus. And just to add being that I actually know these people their symptoms have been very severe. It’s not just a sniffle or a cold as some people here on this “forum” have suggested.
Steven Mccarthy
Case reports arent representative anymore, the real number is likely to be higher but either still sinking or entering an 8th fully manageable wave.
Returning to pre-pandemic life will continue as planned with minimal unnecessary deaths. I suspect we dont have much longer with these daily reports as recorded cases diverge further from reality and relevance.
We’ve never remotely let alone fully managed any wave ! Still over 500,000 people still hospitalized from the current wave which is no where near the end ! Minimal unnecessary deaths???? Really ? There should be zero unnecessary deaths…/ but with the collapse of the entire healthcare system…. Unnecessary deaths could not be avoided …. Far too many patients were sent to hotels or home to either recover or die… as long as Japan is a member of the WHO, we will just like every country on the planet earth … continue to have daily reports.!.
Nihon Tora
My wife and I had it a few weeks back. For her it was nothing more than a bad cold or mild flu. For me it was similar to flu but not exactly - I also had a couple of days of fatigue that I wouldn’t normally get with a cold or flu. So I guess everyone is affected differently.
Cases dropping but I expect that we will enter another wave a month or so from now.
falseflagsteve
Good low numbers as we see more falls across the board
Design Monkey
leaee don’t spread misinformation, this current variant is the mildest yet. Do not instill fear into others please. We must all maintain a PMA ( Positive Mental Attitude) to bring confidence and happiness to all, especially the children .
Pickle
@Steven
We got through the largest 7th wave without eller filling the allocated capacity for in-patient beds, ICU or those in hotel quarantine. As a rule nobody in Japan who has been moderately symptomatic or worse will not have been referred to/placed in appropriate care... however we aee free to speculate on how stress/fatigue could've negatively impacted the performance of overworked healthcare staff so this is a place unnecessary/avoidable deaths may have occurred. I don't know what we could've done better without causing greater harm to society as a whole than the hastened deaths that have occurred.
To have zero unecessary deaths from viruses, bacteria, parasites and their contagious diseases it would require all of humanity to enter a permanent lockdown with extreme isolation.
Reports will of course continue to be made public information but it will inevitably fade out of the public mind and gradually disappear from our news outlets, much like other forms of SARS, influenza, seasonal illnesses etc.
Steven Mccarthy
The current variant …. More specific…. Omicron … all strains of it has been the deadliest variant in Japan…. There is no factual dispute….
Pickle
It's utterly fruitless to comment presenting anecdotal evidence of the perceived severity of covid from your, your coworkers or your dogs symptoms.
This person says they were on the verge of oblivion, that person says they barely felt a tickle...
The statistics say it had several times higher mortality than influenza, there's no other way to spin it - it is quite mild for the vast majority of people but it's still significantly potent enough to those who are suceptible to strain and potentially break (fortunately not, but we didnt know how bad it might get until after the fact) our vulnerable healthcare system.
How horrendous or completely fine you felt means nothing, not that we should've locked down harder and not that we should've just pretended it didn't exist.
Pickle
@Steven
Yes, the variant and its subvarients which infected the vast majority were indeed the ones that killed the most people, this is just a logical conclusion. Had Delta for example taken hold in the same manner as the more contagious omicron but retained its more severe symptoms - it would've played out significantly worse.
Steven Mccarthy
From Jan 2022 to date , more people have died in Japan per day from Covid than the previous 2 years …. Therefore, the only scientific conclusion that can be drawn , omicron has and continues to be the deadliest variant of Covid in Japan! Mild ??? No …. It’s testament to the safety and efficacy of the vaccines! Combined with masking …. The vast majority of responsible and reasonable people are the reason or cause of this so called mildness !
Pickle
@Steven
'Deadly' can be interpreted in multiple ways. It kills far fewer people per capita than past variants which makes lt milder to the individual... but it is much more contagious and infects far more people than past variants meaning it causes net greater deaths despite a lower fatality rate, making it more severe to society as a whole.