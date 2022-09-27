Japan reports 43,594 new coronavirus cases

Japan on Tuesday reported 43,594 new coronavirus cases.

The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 5,247 new cases, down 1,069 from Monday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 17, down three from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 225, down seven from Monday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Osaka (3,300), Aichi (2,713, Kanagawa (2,571), Hokkaido (2,560), Saitama (2,525) and Chiba (1,663).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths was 105.

© Japan Today