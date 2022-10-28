Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan reports 44,523 new coronavirus cases

2 Comments
TOKYO

Japan on Saturday reported 44,523 new coronavirus cases, up 5,269 from Friday. Tokyo reported 4,121 new cases, up 601 from Friday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 14, unchanged from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 129, up eight from Friday.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 58.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Japan confirmed 58 deaths related to covid.

how abt to make headline like this?

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

Reporting deaths as opposed to infections makes more sense, since those numbers are more likely to be accurate.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I wouldn't worry as the survival rate is exteremly high and looks like it always has been for the under 69s.

"...a new paper out from one of the world’s leading experts confirms that they were off even more than we previously realized.

John Ioannidis is one of the nation’s leading public health experts, employed at Stanford University as Professor of Medicine in Stanford Prevention Research, of Epidemiology and Population Health,” as well as “of Statistics and Biomedical Data Science.”

0 ( +0 / -0 )

