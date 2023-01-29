Japan reports 44,729 new coronavirus cases

Japan on Sunday reported 44,729 new coronavirus cases, down 10,053 from Saturday. Tokyo reported 3,427 new cases, down 1,088 from Saturday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 30, down three from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 522, down 11 from Saturday.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 251.© Japan Today
4 Comments
Login to comment
didou
Covid will end here on May 8
Roy Sophveason
For the statistically inclined, the rolling 7-day average for today is:
Confirmed infections: 58,112, down 2,824 from 60,936 yesterday, 18 days since the peak of 176,025 on 2023/1/12
Severe cases: 584, down 22 from 606 yesterday, 11 days since the peak of 689 on 2023/1/18
Deaths: 324, down 11 from 335 yesterday, 11 days since the peak of 425 on 2023/1/18
Personal interpretation: The downward trend in cases is steady but has slowed down considerably over the last few days, indicating that we may be in the "tapering out" phase of the wave and we have entered the "home stretch". All numbers and trends considered, we should be looking at a mid-2022 pre-wave low in about a month. We just don't have to stumble on the last few meters.
Elvis is here
Looking forward to it. Not much longer for the unvaxed members of society until they can feel they are not in danger anymore.
Fredrik
I wish these were posted in the main article.
It is a Sunday, so these daily figures don't say much.