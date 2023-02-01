Japan reports 45,299 new coronavirus cases

Japan on Thursday reported 45,299 new coronavirus cases, down 10,238 from Wednesday. Tokyo reported 3,502 new cases, down 510 from Wednesday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 35, up one from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 475, down 21 from Wednesday.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 397.© Japan Today
Wobot
Going down... but when will it go back up? Will everyone panic again?
Fredrik
Going down, but the deaths are going up! As usual, no one will panic, but a lot of us will end up with long COVID when this is all over.