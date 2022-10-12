Japan on Wednesday reported 45,505 new coronavirus cases, up 32,382 from Tuesday. Tokyo reported 4,790 new cases, up 3,286 from Tuesday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 12, up four from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 135, down three from Tuesday.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 54.© Japan Today
2 Comments
Login to comment
painkiller
Japan reports 45,505 new coronavirus cases
Huge numbers.
And the 8th wave is coming.
Lock it up Japan.
Elvis is here
There's that annoying sound again!
Steven Mccarthy
WOW.!. 346% increase in 1 day .!. What a coincidence.!. Mask up .!, Vax up.!. Follow the 3 cs people .!. Better tighten those loose screws on the borders .!.